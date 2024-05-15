VECV forms JV with iTriangle Infotech for fleet management solutions

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Wednesday announced a joint venture with telematics solutions provider iTriangle Infotech to develop and deliver fleet management solutions for truck and bus customers operating in various applications.

Definitive agreements to form the JV have been signed, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said in a regulatory filing.

The new JV will focus on development of industry-leading telematics fleet management systems for VECV, operating on telematics hardware devices supplied to it by iTriangle, it added.

VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said Eicher took a lead to introduce 100 per cent connectivity over five years ago. Since then, all Eicher trucks and buses are monitored round the clock at its Uptime Center.

Through the MyEicher App customers have unlimited access to advanced fleet management systems, he said, adding, "The JV with iTriangle is a next step in this journey." iTriangle CEO & Co-founder Vadiraj Katti said VECV has been a pioneer in India to drive digitalisation and technology in the transport sector and the partnership will help develop and offer advanced fleet management solutions to the industry.

Through this joint venture, VECV said it intends to further strengthen its surround-service portfolio for Eicher truck and bus customers to address the rapidly evolving people and logistics ecosystem in India and select export markets. PTI RKL TRB