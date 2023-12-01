VECV November sales up 6 pc at 5,194 units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted 5.9 per cent rise in total sales at 5,194 units in November 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,903 units in November 2022, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The November 2023 sales included 4,989 units of the Eicher brand and 205 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 4,686 units last month as compared to 4,483 units in November 2022.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were up 27.8 per cent at 303 units as compared to 237 units in November 2022, it added. PTI RKL ANU ANU