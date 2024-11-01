VECV sales down 5% at 7,112 units in Oct

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 5 per cent decline in total sales to 7,112 units in October 2024.

Advertisment

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 7,486 units in October 2023, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

October 2024 sales included 6,911 units of the Eicher brand and 201 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,611 units last month compared to 7,077 units in October 2023, down 6.6 per cent.

Advertisment

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were up 49.3 per cent at 300 units against 201 units in October 2023, it added.