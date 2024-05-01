VECV sales fall 18 pc to 5,377 units Apr

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted an 18.1 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales to 5,377 units in April 2024.

Advertisment

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) -- a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors -- sold 6,567 units in April 2023, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

April 2024 sales included 5,254 units of the Eicher brand and 123 units of the Volvo label, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 4,898 units last month compared to 6,142 units in April 2023.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses rose 38.5 per cent to 356 units compared to 257 units in April 2023, it added. PTI RKL BAL BAL