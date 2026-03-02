VECV sales up 23.4 pc at 9,986 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 23.4 per cent increase in total sales at 9,986 units in February 2026 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 8,092 units in February 2025, the company said in a statement.

February 2025 sales included 9,766 units of the Eicher brand and 220 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 9,165 units last month as compared to 7,357 units in February 2025, the company said.

On the exports front, VECV recorded sales of 601 units in February 2026 as compared with 552 units in the same month last year, up 8.9 per cent, it added.

Volvo trucks and Volvo buses recorded sales of 220 units in February 2026 as compared with 183 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 20.2 per cent, the company said. PTI RKL DR DR