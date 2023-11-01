VECV sales up 24 pc at 7,486 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 24 per cent growth in total sales at 7,486 units in October 2023.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,038 units in October 2022, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

October 2023 sales included 7,278 units of the Eicher brand and 208 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 7,077 units last month compared to 5,555 units in October 2022.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were down 43.5 per cent at 201 units from 356 units in October 2022, it added. PTI RKL BAL BAL