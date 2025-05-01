VE Commercial Vehicles sales up 27.3% at 6,846 units in April

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 27.3 per cent increase in total sales at 6,846 units in April 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,377 units in April 2024, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

April 2025 sales included 6,717 units of the Eicher brand and 129 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,257 units last month as compared to 4,898 units in April 2024, up 27.7 per cent.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were up 29.2 per cent at 460 units against 356 units in April 2024, it added.