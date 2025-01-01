Eicher Motors' VE sales up 3.7 pc at 8,324 units in Dec

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 3.7 per cent rise in total sales at 8,324 units in December 2024 as compared to the same month previous year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 8,026 units in December 2023, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing December 2024 sales included 8,035 units of the Eicher brand and 289 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher-branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 7,545 units last month as compared to 7,468 units in December 2023, up 1 per cent.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were up 52.6 per cent at 490 units as compared to 321 units in December 2023, it added.