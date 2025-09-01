VECV sales up 9.5% at 7,167 units in August

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 9.5 per cent increase in total sales at 7,167 units in August 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,543 units in August 2024, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing August 2025 sales included 6,924 units of the Eicher brand and 243 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicle market, Eicher-branded trucks and buses sold 6,331 units last month, up 5 per cent from 6,023 units in August 2024.

Exports of Eicher-branded trucks and buses stood at 593 units as compared to 255 units in August 2024, it added.