VECV secures order to supply 550 intercity buses worth Rs 500 crore

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has secured an order for 550 intercity buses worth around Rs 500 crore from Karnataka-based Vijayanand Travels.

The buses, to be delivered in 12-18 months, will comprise 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches, according to a statement on Thursday.

The order of 550 buses is an indication of the company's robust expansion plans going forward to become a pan-India operator, Vijayanand Travels said in the statement.

"Vijayanand Travels has placed the largest order in India for 550 intercity buses from Volvo and Eicher. The approximate worth of the order is Rs 500 crore, which includes 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches," it said.

Vijayanand Travels currently operates in six states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.

"We are currently at a very crucial juncture of our growth story. Keeping our grand legacy as a backdrop, we want to establish pan-India operations in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity," Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director at Vijayanand Travels, said.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at VECV, said it has received the follow-up order from Vijayanand Travels.

These buses are manufactured at VECV's facilities in Hoskote, Karnataka and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh. PTI IAS RAM