VECV to supply 1,000 electric buses to GreenCell Mobility in next 5 years

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) GreenCell Mobility and VE Commercial Vehicles on Friday said they have entered into an agreement for supply of 1,000 electric buses in the next five years.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding, which envisages VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) supplying 1,000 Eicher electric buses to GreenCell's intercity bus business, NueGo, the two companies said in a joint statement.

NueGo is already operating in over 30 cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai and Pondicherry.

"With our focus on superior uptime, backed by a strong alternate fuel programme, we look forward to our partnership with GreenCell Mobility, as we jointly endeavour to decarbonise city mobility," VECV Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Vinod Aggarwal said.

"The collaboration strengthens our resolve to reshape the mobility landscape and lead the charge towards sustainability," GreenCell Mobility MD & CEO Devndra Chawla said.

The two companies said they would collaborate to "ensure industry-leading vehicle engineering, data integration and safety features".

VECV is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Volvo Group and while GreenCell Mobility is promoted by Eversource Capital, a climate impact investor. PTI RKL TRB TRB TRB