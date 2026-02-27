Vedaanta Senior Living launches flagship community Vedaanta Ananta in Chengalpattu

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Vedaanta Senior Living Pvt Ltd, senior living brands focused on building scalable, service-led communities, on Friday announced its latest project 'Vedaanta Ananta' at Sameera Universe in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

The project, with an investment of Rs 50 crore, is expected to come up in the 200-plus acre integrated township Sameera Universe, in partnership with the Sameera Group.

Spread across 4 acre land, 'Vedaanta Ananta' would feature 69 exclusive senior living villas, planned with a low-density, open-layout approach to ensure privacy, openness and access to well-curated amenities.

Prices for the villas would begin at Rs 50 lakh and additional statutory charges, a press release said.

Speaking on the launch, Vedaanta Senior Living Co-Founder and Director Rahul Sabharwal said, "Vedaanta Ananta is a significant milestone in our Tamil Nadu growth journey and reinforces our focus on building service-led senior living communities that go beyond housing." He further said, "Tamil Nadu is one of the most mature and high-potential markets for organised senior living in India, and our aim is to create ecosystems that enable seniors to live independently, stay engaged and age with dignity." Vedaanta Ananta offers a service-led senior living experience designed around comfort, active living and peace of mind.

Sameera Group CEO Jayakumar Murugesan said, "Sameera Universe is envisioned as a truly integrated, future-ready township, and senior living is a critical part of that vision." Partnering with Vedaanta brings deep domain expertise and operational strength to this segment, ensuring that Vedaanta Ananta is not only well-designed but also well-managed and future-ready, he added.