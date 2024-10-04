Vedanta acquires hockey team Kalinga Lancers

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced acquisition of Bhubaneswar-based hockey team Kalinga Lancers ahead of Hockey India League (HIL).

This acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to promoting sports in Odisha, a region where Vedanta has played a key role in socio-economic development for over two decades.

The Kalinga Lancers, former HIL champions, were previously co-owned by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Vedanta Aluminium now assumes full ownership.

"With our acquisition of the Kalinga Lancers, we are investing not only in the team but also in the future of Indian hockey," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc said.

Vedanta’s focus will be on assembling a competitive team for the upcoming HIL season, while bolstering infrastructure, securing sponsorships, and exploring partnerships to strengthen the Lancers’ position in the league.

Vedanta operates an aluminium plant of 1.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity in Jharsuguda, Odisha and a 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery in Kalahandi. Vedanta Aluminium has created over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state. PTI SID ANU