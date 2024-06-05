Vedanta Aluminium collaborates with ecological solutions firm

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with IORA Ecological Solutions to implement nature-based solutions towards the conservation of biodiversity and natural resources in the vicinity of its operations.

Founded in 2009, IORA provides technical expertise in natural resource conservation, carbon forestry, climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Under the partnership, IORA will support the company in the development and implementation of projects focused on the landscape-level management of local biodiversity and ecosystems, including identifying, designing, and managing technology-led climate mitigation projects aligned with global sustainability efforts and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.

Vedanta Aluminium will also implement nature-based climate offset and biodiversity management projects in collaboration with neighbouring communities and other interested stakeholders.

These initiatives will be rolled out in the vicinity of the company’s operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, enabling it to expand on-ground engagement with local communities and other stakeholders through organised forums and implement grassroots biodiversity and nature conservation practices.

"At Vedanta Aluminium, we are integrating sustainability into every aspect of our decision-making process, measuring success by the degree of positive socio-economic changes and environmental stewardship we achieve through our operations," company's CEO John Slaven said. PTI SID SID MR