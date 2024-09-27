Vedanta Aluminium complies with govt order on BIS certification

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Friday said it has complied with the government's order mandating BIS certification for wire rods and rolled products.

The government had last year introduced a new regulation for the quality control of aluminium and aluminium alloys.

The certification applies to products manufactured at its Balco facility in Chhattisgarh and Jharsuguda unit in Odisha.

Vedanta Aluminium holds BIS certification for a wide range of aluminium products, including 12 mm wire rods, rolled sheets, rolled conductor plates, rolled plates, alloy ingots and primary ingots, all of which cater to various engineering and industrial purposes.

"BIS certification for Vedanta Aluminium's wire rods and rolled products is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance," Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sunil Gupta said.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is a leading producer of aluminium that manufactured 2.37 million tonne of aluminium in FY24. PTI SID ANU ANU