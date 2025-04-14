Vedanta Aluminium delivers 1st ASI CoC-certified shipment to Australia's Capral

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said it has delivered its first-ever Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody (CoC)-certified aluminium shipment to Capral Aluminium, Australia's largest extruder and distributor of aluminium products.

ASI CoC certification supports traceability of materials through a supply chain, helping businesses ensure that every stage of aluminium production adheres to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards, from responsible sourcing of raw materials to responsible manufacturing.

The certification aligns with Vedanta Aluminium's broader commitment to fostering sustainable manufacturing practices within the industry.

"This milestone highlights our ability to cater to the evolving ESG priorities of global markets and positions Vedanta Aluminium as a preferred supplier of responsibly produced aluminium," Alok Ranjan, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedanta Aluminium, said.