Vedanta Aluminium receives land allotment for its Dhenkanal project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) In a major push to its expansion plans in Odisha, Vedanta Aluminium has received land allotment of over 1,447 acres from the state government for its proposed project in Dhenkanal district, the company said.

The land allotment letter was handed over in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials at a business summit held recently in Rourkela, it said in a statement.

Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, "The state government’s timely land allotment has given clarity and momentum required at this stage. We appreciate the government’s proactive support and are fully prepared to move into the next phase of development with renewed focus and speed." He said the move marks a transformative step in India’s aluminium journey. "Its impact will extend well beyond metal production, driving employment, energising local enterprises, and enabling a future-ready industrial base in Odisha," he added.

The mining giant is planning to set up a 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter along with a 4,900 MW captive power plant (CPP) at an investment of Rs 1.28 lakh crore, which the high-level clearance authority (HLCA), chaired by Majhi, approved in June last year.

The project is expected to further strengthen Odisha's position as a global aluminium hub. Currently, Vedanta's total aluminium capacity stands at 3 million tons.