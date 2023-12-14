Vedanta Aluminium says energy-efficient tech likely to cut its energy consumption

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said its energy-efficient technique to be deployed at smelters is likely to reduce energy consumption by up to 250 kWh per tonne of aluminium produced.

After a year-long trial, the company said that its design is now ready to be deployed across its smelters, including Vedanta Jharsuguda in Odisha, one of the largest aluminium smelters in the world, and at BALCO, an aluminium smelter based in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

It is projected to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions by up to 3.86 lakh t CO2 e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) generated per annum on complete deployment at its largest smelter in Jharsuguda alone, Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.

"On National Energy Conservation Day, Vedanta Aluminium...announces a significant new breakthrough in the lining design of the 'pots' at its aluminium smelters. These smelters house several potlines, which are long buildings within the smelter that contain a series of 'pot', or large electrolytic cells, within which aluminium production via smelting is carried out," it said.

The 'Vedanta Lining Design' is a patented, energy-efficient technique that provides the dual advantages of increased energy efficiency and enhanced lifespan of the smelting pots.

"At Vedanta Aluminium, climate action is a key strategic pillar and business imperative, executed through a two-pronged strategy of mitigation and offsetting of our carbon footprint. Energy management and conservation is an integral aspect of this entire effort, and we are therefore focused on leading the charge in this aspect within the aluminium industry," Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said.

Vedanta Aluminium is a leading producer of aluminium, manufacturing 2.29 million tonnes of aluminium in FY23. PTI SID SHW