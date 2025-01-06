Vedanta Aluminium secures 2nd position in S&P Global CSA

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium said the company has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, securing the second position in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the aluminium sector globally.

With an overall score of 77, based on the robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters, this achievement marks a significant milestone for the company in its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.

This is the fourth year in a row when Vedanta Aluminium features among the top companies globally in these rankings.

"Securing the 2nd position globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflects not only our unwavering commitment to sustainability but also the passion and hard work of our teams who strive to make a meaningful difference every day," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-executive Director at Vedanta Ltd said.

S&P Global CSA represents a highly prestigious family of global benchmarks that track the performance of leading companies based on economic, environmental, and social criteria.

The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company's performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modelling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global CSA. PTI DP DRR