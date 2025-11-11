Vedanta Aluminium starts production of low-carbon products at Balco facility

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium has expanded its low-carbon product portfolio with the production of Restora at its Balco plant in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

Balco (Bharat Aluminium Company Limited) is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd and a business unit within Vedanta Aluminium.

"This marks a significant milestone in journey towards achieving net zero carbon (emission) by 2050 with commitment to sustainable manufacturing," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Restora is manufactured using renewable energy and has a verified greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity well below 4 tonnes of carbon equivalent per tonne of aluminium, meeting the global threshold for low-carbon aluminium, it said.

Vedanta Aluminium's Jharsuguda smelter has been producing Restora since early 2022, it said, adding, the unit manufactures Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon product, made from recovered aluminium).

Currently, Balco offers Restora ingots, with plans to expand the product portfolio in line with evolving industry requirements, it said.

This development strengthens Vedanta Aluminium's low-carbon footprint across its operations, catering to the rapidly growing demand for sustainable materials in India and globally, it said.

Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, "Restora has already set a benchmark in low-carbon aluminium production. With its introduction at Balco, we are expanding our portfolio to sustainable aluminium across our operations. This is a strategic step in strengthening India's position as a global hub for climate-conscious industrial growth." PTI ABI HVA