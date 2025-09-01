Vedanta awards employee stock options worth Rs 450 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it awarded Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOS) worth Rs 450 crore in FY25.

ESOS is an employee benefit plan that allows them the right to purchase company shares at a deep-discounted price (Re1), rewarding their role in organisational growth. This is deemed as a performance incentive and aids in wealth-creation.

"Vedanta Group...has set a new benchmark in inclusive wealth creation by awarding ESOS worth over Rs 450 crore in FY25," the company said in a statement.

The ESOS grant includes top management and entry-level professionals, making it one of the most democratised stock options programmes.

The company has administered its ESOS for over 20 years. The equity awards have increased by over 80 per cent in a period of just 5 years, the statement said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore and steel.