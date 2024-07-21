Vedanta bags 2 critical mineral blocks in Karnataka, Bihar

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Sunday said that it has bagged two critical mineral blocks which were put on sale.

The blocks are in Karnataka and Bihar, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company has been declared as preferred bidder' for the Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel Chromium and PGE Block and Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block," the filing said.

The mines ministry has put on sale the Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel Chromium and PGE Block in Karnataka -- at G4 level of exploration and Genjana Nickel -- Chromium and PGE Block in Bihar, which is at G3 level of exploration.

The exploration for any mineral deposit involves four stages -- reconnaissance survey (G4), preliminary exploration (G3), general exploration (G2) and detailed exploration (G1).

While one block was put on sale in the second round of critical minerals blocks auction the other one was put on auction in the third round.