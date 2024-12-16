Vedanta board approves 4th interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for FY25

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board has approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share for FY25, amounting to Rs 3,324 crore.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the record date for payment of dividend will be December 24 and it will be paid within the stipulated timeline.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held today i.e. December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share on face value of Rs 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-25," the company said in a filing to BSE.

In September, Vedanta had declared its third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. With the earlier payouts of Rs 11 and Rs 4 per share, the total interim dividend paid by Vedanta during the current fiscal is Rs 43.5 per share.

Shares of Vedanta touched Rs 526.95 apiece during trading on December 16 on the back of an extended metal rally and other operational factors. The company's market cap also crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark in this financial year.

Vedanta has operations in multiple countries in sectors including oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium. PTI SID ANU ANU