Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 16/share for FY26

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 16 per share for the current fiscal, amounting to an outgo of Rs 6,256 crore.

The company had earlier announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share in June this year. The first dividend had led to an outflow of Rs 2,737 crore.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held today...has considered and approved the second interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2025-26 amounting to Rs 6,256 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The record date for the payment of dividend will be August 27, 2025, it said.

Vedanta had announced a total dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in last financial year. PTI SID ANU ANU