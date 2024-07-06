Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal meets Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, and held discussions on the development projects in the state.

During the meeting, Agarwal reiterated Vedanta Group's unwavering commitment to the state's progress, the company said in a statement.

The discussion focused on identifying new areas of collaboration that could further accelerate Odisha's transformative journey, enhancing its industrial and socio-economic development, it said.

Expressing his confidence in the new government's vision and leadership, Agarwal said Odisha's remarkable growth is a testament to the sheer hard work and commitment of its people.

"The state has been crucial to Vedanta's success, and we remain dedicated to its sustainable and inclusive development," he said.

"My meeting with Majhi-Ji was highly productive, and we discussed our shared vision for Odisha's growth. Under his capable leadership, our longstanding partnership will continue to thrive, driving the state to greater heights," he added.

The Vedanta Group said it has invested more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and has created over 1 lakh jobs.

This is the conglomerate's largest investment anywhere in the world, it said. PTI BBM BBM SOM