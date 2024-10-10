Vedanta chairperson Hebbar pays tribute to Ratan Tata, calling his passing 'end of an era'

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Rata Tata and called his passing away the 'end of an era'.

In a post on X, Hebbar who is also the non-executive director of Vedanta Ltd said that Tata has left behind a legacy of transformation, excellence and integrity.

"A respected businessman, who lived true to his promise to give back," she stated.

Tata, she said, has been an inspiration to the younger generation "...he defined the real meaning of 'work for purpose'," she said.

She also recounted her meeting with him many years ago at a conference in Bangalore. During the meeting Tata shared his dream to build a world class hospital for pets.

"....and when he said something, he did it," she stated.

"Humble, dedicated & compassionate'. Your values will live in our hearts forever," she said.

Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. He died in a Mumbai hospital where he had been receiving critical care.

He was a towering figure in Indian industry, having taken the helm of Tata Sons in 1991.

Under his leadership, he transformed the Tata Group from a primarily domestic enterprise into a global powerhouse. His strategic acquisitions of companies such as Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover significantly expanded the group's international footprint. PTI SID DR