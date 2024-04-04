Vedanta commences mining in Goa block; historic day, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Apr 4 (PTI) Resumption of mining by Vedanta is a historic day for Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The firm said it had started mining operations at Bicholim mineral block in the state. It had emerged as the successful bidder for the block in 2022.

According to the company, Bicholim Mineral Block is the first auctioned mine to become operational since 2018, when the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on mining in the coastal state.

"It's a Historic Day for Goa! I congratulate Vedanta for the commencement of mining in Bicholim. This has revived one of the key economic backbone of the state of Goa. Due to the ban on mining, the stakeholders, people and the state of Goa faced many hardships," Sawant said.

"I wholeheartedly thank the union Government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for continued support to resolve the issue. With the consistent efforts of our Government, we carried out a transparent process to auction the mining blocks in the state. With this many stakeholders shall benefit to create employment and the state shall benefit with the enhanced revenue," the CM added.

The increased revenues shall lead to enhanced ability of the state to invest more in welfare schemes, infrastructure development and take it towards the goal of 'Viksit Goa', Sawant said. PTI RPS BNM