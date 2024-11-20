Vedanta CSR arm AAF invests Rs 437 cr in FY24

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Vedanta's philanthropic and CSR arm Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) has invested Rs 437 crore in various segments in the previous fiscal year.

AAF annual Social Impact Compendium -- 'Nurturing, Transforming, Leading: India's Growth Story' -- spent the amount in 1,200 villages and focused on key areas, including education, healthcare, women and child development, skilling and livelihood, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability, according to a statement.

The foundation's reach continued to expand with setting up of 6,044 Nand Ghars across 14 states, supporting 238,161 children and 178,620 women.

AAF's The Animal Care Organization (TACO) provided care to over 1.48 lakh animals and offered emergency medical aid during 2023 Delhi floods.

"Every initiative we undertake... aligns with our vision of an empowered, inclusive India," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd, said.

Vedanta Ltd has committed to a Rs 5,000 crore investment over the next five years to deepen its CSR initiatives. PTI SID TRB