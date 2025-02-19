Vedanta ESL appoints Ravish Sharma as Deputy CEO

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Vedanta ESL on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ravish Sharma as the Deputy CEO & Whole-Time Director of the company.

Sharma takes the role with over two decades of experience in the metals industry, Vedanta ESL said in a statement.

Having a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Sharma has expertise in smelting operations, engineering, business excellence, stakeholder management and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Bokaro-based Vedanta ESL, part of Vedanta Group, is a leading manufacturer of steel products.

It has a 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant that produces pig iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes.