Vedanta group chairman Agarwal and Odisha CM Majhi discuss new areas of collaboration

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Vedanta group on Saturday said its Chairman Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed new areas of collaboration to accelerate the state's transformative journey and enhance its industrial development.

During the meeting, Agarwal reiterated the group's commitment to the progress of the state, Vedanta said in a statement.

The discussion focused on identifying new areas of collaboration that could further accelerate Odisha's transformative journey, enhancing the state's industrial and socio-economic development, it said.

"My meeting with Majhi Ji was highly productive, and we discussed our shared vision for Odisha's growth. Under his capable leadership, our longstanding partnership will continue to thrive, driving the state to greater heights," Agarwal said.

Vedanta group has made significant investments in Odisha, amounting to more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This is the conglomerate's largest ever investment anywhere in the world.

These investments have led to the establishment of the world's largest integrated aluminium smelter plant at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and a world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district with a capacity of 3.5 MTPA.

Through these initiatives, the group said it has created more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs, bringing prosperity to remote areas, and integrating local communities into the socio-economic mainstream.

During his previous visit to the state in 2022, Agarwal had announced new investments worth more than Rs 25,000 crore for expanding Vedanta's aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in Odisha.