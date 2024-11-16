Vedanta group to increase production across segments, says Anil Agarwal

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said the metal and mining conglomerate looks to increase production across segments including crude oil and zinc.

"We are going to produce five hundred thousand barrels of oil and gas...so many other things they are doing, but these are the major thing for me to do..." Agarwal said at the HT Leadership Summit 2024 here.

He also termed the closure of Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu as one of his smallest failures as a businessman. "Tuticorin is one of the smallest failures. More failure you have, the more success you will get. This (failure) is the first ladder for your success," Agarwal said remembering the incidents that led to the closure of the copper unit.

In the near future, Vedanta is aiming to double the production levels of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 3 lakh barrels of oil equivalent per day, and increase the capacity at its aluminium smelter to 3 million tonnes per annum, Agarwal said in a communication to shareholders recently. PTI ABI MR