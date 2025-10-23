Vedanta Group to invest additional Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) The Vedanta Group will invest an additional Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha, creating over one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, officials said on Thursday.

The plan includes a Rs 2,000-crore ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar and two new aluminium parks – one at Jharsuguda and another at a site identified by the state government, they said.

The investment proposal was on Thursday placed before the Odisha government by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here.

The company has already invested around Rs 1 lakh crore in the state.

“In a major boost to #Odisha’s industrial growth, @Vedanta_Group will invest around Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, creating over 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

"The state government has assured full support for these investments, including the provision of required land and other infrastructure facilities," the CMO said.