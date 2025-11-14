Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc offers virtual tour of mining-related ops for international trade fair visitors

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Visitors at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be able to explore a virtual tour of world-class mining-related operations through an immersive virtual reality system set up by Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc.

According to Hindustan Zinc, the company is showcasing a technology-led, critical-mineral-focused, and purpose-driven galvanization experience at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025.

The 14-day global trade fair-cum-exhibition began at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday.

Hindustan Zinc said its exhibition stall at the Mining Pavilion highlights how advanced technologies, responsible mining, and zinc-based corrosion protection are shaping the foundations of a Viksit Bharat.

The experience is set to transport participants to the company's Rampura Agucha Mine and Chanderiya Smelter in Rajasthan, offering a first-hand view of advanced mining systems, digital process controls, environmental stewardship, and circular economy practices that position Hindustan Zinc among the world's most sustainable metal producers, the company said.

Aligned with the national theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the virtual realty show demonstrates the vital role of critical metals in strengthening the country's infrastructure, energy transition, and long-term mineral self-reliance, taking participants on a virtual tour of its most digitalised underground mining and smelting operations based out of Rajasthan, it said.

At the heart of the stall is an interactive Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) cube that offers an immersive, intuitive learning experience, bringing the story of critical minerals to life.

Through dynamic visualisations and real-time data displays, the installation demonstrates how zinc, silver, lead and other critical minerals form the backbone of India's clean energy systems, manufacturing strength, and infrastructure development.

The experience reinforces Hindustan Zinc's expanding role in strengthening India's mineral self-reliance through strategic exploration, technological advancement, and sustainable operations, it said. PTI SID HVA