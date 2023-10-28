Vedanta improves ranking in sustainability assessment

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its ranking has improved remarkably in S&P Global's 2023 corporate sustainability assessment.

Advertisment

S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an evaluation of the company's sustainability performance, it added.

"Vedanta, which has scored 81 points this year compared to last year's score of 76, has scored higher than its global peers," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta is of the view that the metals and mining sector will play a vital role in assisting the world's transition to a low-carbon future.

By adhering to global standards of sustainable business practices Vedanta's endeavour is to ensure that this transition occurs in a responsible manner.

Vedanta, an arm of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across countries, including India, and South Africa. It has significant operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper and iron ore. PTI SID MR