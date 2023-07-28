Vedanta in process of typing up with world-class tech partner for semiconductor: Anil Agarwal

Gandhinagar/ New Delhi July 28 (PTI) Indian conglomerate Vedanta's Anil Agarwal on Friday outlined ambitious semiconductor manufacturing plans for India, saying that the global mining company has identified a world-class technology partner and is in the process of tying up with them, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Friday.

"Vedanta is fully committed to build semiconductor and display fab. The kind of response we have got in Japan, Korea, America - the ecosystem will be built around Gujarat and we have signed 100s of MoUs for this purpose," he said.

Gujarat will emerge as semiconductor hub, he said, adding it "is right place for creating silicon valley of India".

"For semiconductor we have identified world class partner, we have already identified a world class partner for technology and are in process of tying up with them," he said at SemiconIndia 2023.

Vedanta Group too has made it clear that it remains committed to building India's first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, and substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors.

Akarsh K Hebbar, Global MD of Vedanta Semiconductors and Display, recently said that the company will await the government nod to its applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs.

"Thereafter, we will immediately begin construction and set out on the path to make India atmanirbhar in electronics in line with the vision of our honourable prime minister," Hebbar had said in a statement.

In an update earlier this week, the oil-to-metals conglomerate said its semiconductor application under the modified scheme is under consideration by the government, while for display fabs, it is now proceeding with filing a fresh application under the modified display scheme.

The Indian conglomerate expressed its resolve and commitment to produce critically important semiconductors and display glass/modules for the growing Indian market. PTI MBI GRJ HVA