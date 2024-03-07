Vedanta-owned BALCO Medical Centre gets Cancer Grand Challenge Award with USD 25 mn grant

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Vedanta-owned BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) has received the Cancer Grand Challenges Award along with a grant of USD 25 million (around Rs 207 crore) from Cancer Research UK and National Cancer Institute US for providing research-based treatment to cancer patients.

BMC is the first in India to be awarded and get a grant from two of the largest global funders of cancer research, Vedanta Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.

"Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre has bagged prestigious Cancer Grand Challenges Award, which is a first for India. This recognition, with a substantial USD 25 million grant for cancer research, underscores BMC's position as a pioneering institution in India's oncology landscape," the company said.

Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said: "We are honoured to have been chosen for this prestigious award, which significantly advances the battle against cancer. Over the past six years, at BMC, our leaders, employees, and stakeholders have worked tirelessly to ensure that we have access to the best technologies, and that our patients and communities feel safe and confident." The team, PROSPECT, is one of five global teams being funded this year by Cancer Grand Challenges.

The teams will be funded by Cancer Research UK, the National Cancer Institute, the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, and Institute National Du Cancer through Cancer Grand Challenges with a total investment of USD 125 million to tackle some of the toughest challenges in cancer research. PTI ABI HVA