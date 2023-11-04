Vedanta posts net loss of Rs 1,783 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,783 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023 on account of one-time exceptional item because of adoption of new tax rate.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,808 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 39,585 crore from Rs 37,351 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. PTI SID HVA