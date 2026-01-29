New Delhi (PTI): Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a 60 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 7,807 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,876 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter rose to Rs 45,899 crore from Rs 38,526 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta, delivering our highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 15,171 crore, with two of our businesses achieving their best-ever financial results...Alongside the landmark approval for the demerger into five pure-play entities, these results demonstrate our strong operational momentum and readiness to unlock long-term value as we advance Vedanta's 2.0 journey," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.

