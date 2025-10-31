Vedanta Q2 PAT drops 38 pc to Rs 3,479 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,479 crore during the September quarter due to "an exceptional item outgo".

The company posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,603 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company had posted increase in total income to Rs 40,464 crore over Rs 38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

The PAT was impacted due to exceptional item outgo of Rs 2,067 crore during the second quarter.

"Our H1 FY26 performance reflects Vedanta's resilience. We delivered eight per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth in a period marked by uncertainties and lower prices of key commodities that we deal with versus the annual average of FY25.

"We delivered strong progress on new projects, including commissioning of 1.3 GW of new power plant capacities, first metal production from new BALCO smelter, first alumina from 1.5 MTPA train 2 at Lanjigarh refinery and start of 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. PTI SID TRB