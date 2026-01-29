Vedanta Q3 PAT rises 60pc to Rs 7,807 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a 60 per cent jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 7,807 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of strong base metal prices.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 4,876 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter rose 19 per cent to Rs 45,899 crore over Rs 38,526 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's alumina production rose 57 per cent year-on-year to 7,94,000 tonnes, while cast metal aluminium production stood at 6,20,000 tonnes, marginally higher than a year ago.

At Zinc India, mined metal production increased 4 per cent to 2,76,000 tonnes.

The mined metal production at Zinc International also increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to 59,000 tonnes.

"Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta, delivering our highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 15,171 crore, with two of our businesses achieving their best-ever financial results. Aluminium posted its strongest EBITDA margin of USD 1,268 per tonnes, supported by record alumina and aluminium production. Zinc India recorded its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 6,064 crore, driven by record mined and refined metal output, with silver contributing 44 per cent of overall profit," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 60,624 crore and gross debt stood at Rs 80,709 crore as on December 31, 2025.

"We are now entering an exciting phase of growth and value unlocking, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders," Vedanta Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said.

Vedanta Ltd is the world’s leading producer of metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power and technology. PTI SID SID DR DR