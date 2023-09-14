Vedanta Resources appoints Chris Griffith as CEO Base Metals & President International Businesses

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Vedanta Resources on Thursday announced the appointment of Chris Griffith as its Chief Executive Officer for Base Metals and president of International Businesses.

Advertisment

His appointment will be effective from October 2, 2023, the global metal and mining player said in a statement.

Vedanta Resources owns 68.11 per cent of its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd, which has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, iron ore, aluminium, power, and copper.

"Vedanta Resources today announced the appointment of Chris Griffith, former CEO of Gold Fields, one of the largest producers of gold in the world, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Base Metals & President of its International Businesses," the statement said.

Advertisment

In his new role as CEO for Base Metals, Chris Griffith will assume responsibility for steering both Vedanta Zinc International and Vedanta Copper businesses, it added.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, "We welcome Chris Griffith to Vedanta as the CEO for Base Metals & President International. His extensive experience in the mining industry and leadership track record at Gold Fields, Amplats and Kumba make him an invaluable addition to our team especially as we embark on an exciting growth phase in our copper business with the return of KCM (Konkola Copper Mines) to our portfolio".

Chris holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from the University of Pretoria. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL