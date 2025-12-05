Vedanta says biomass facility aided by Talwandi Sabo Power helps in reducing stubble burning in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Mining conglomerate Vedanta group said that a biomass manufacturing facility set up with the support of its energy business entity Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd has helped in significantly cutting down farm fire incidents in Mansa, Punjab and also contributed to a reduction in stubble burning.

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Vedanta Power's 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant, supported its partners to set up a biomass manufacturing facility of 500 tonnes per day at Mansa in Punjab.

Vedanta said in a statement on Thursday that the data released by the district administration reveals that Mansa has recorded a dramatic decline in stubble burning incidents in harvesting season -- from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 618 in 2024, and further down to 306 in 2025, amounting to an 87 per cent reduction in just two years and a 50.5 per cent drop in one year.

Of the district's 244 villages, 104 reported zero farm fires in 2025, including at earlier hotspots such as Heron Kalan and Dodra, which recorded a fall from 45 and 31 cases, respectively, in 2023 to zero this year.

TSPL's supercritical plant cannot process conventional biomass and requires high-density, carbon-neutral biofuels, which are not easily available in the market.

To overcome this challenge and enable large-scale adoption of torrefied biomass pellets, TSPL championed the creation of a robust ecosystem to ensure a steady supply of pellets.

The company supported its partners in setting up Punjab's largest torrefied bio-pellet manufacturing facility with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day near its plant. This has helped convert agricultural residue, primarily paddy straw residue, procured locally, and converted into a high-value fuel source, creating an assured buy-back market for farmers.

"Managing paddy stubble effectively is central to improving Punjab's air quality. By working closely with farmers in neighbouring villages and our partners across the stubble-to-biofuel value chain, TSPL has created assured economic incentives for farmers and contributed to an 87 per cent reduction in farm fires in Mansa over the past two years," Rajinder Singh Ahuja, CEO-Power, Vedanta Ltd, said. PTI SID HVA