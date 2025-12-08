Vedanta says Jashn-e-Rekhta 2025 offered platform to showcase co's journey

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd has said that Jashn-e-Rekhta 2025, an Urdu festival, provided a platform to highlight the company's journey from India's ancient metallurgical heritage to its future-ready industrial innovations.

"The festival provided Vedanta with a powerful platform to present 'Dastaan-e-Metals' - 'From the Art of the Past to the Metals of the Future'," Vedanta said in a statement.

The centrepiece of the showcase was a cutting-edge VR experience that transported visitors into the heart of Vedanta's sustainable mining practices, modern technologies, and scientific production processes at one of the world's largest mining sites in Rajasthan, the statement said.

Held from December 5-7, the festival featured writer-poet Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, singer Sukhwinder Singh, over 300 artists, and 35 enriching sessions. PTI SID SHW