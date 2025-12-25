Vedanta Sesa Goa achieves 8 million units of energy savings via smart systems, tech upgrades

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Vedanta's iron ore mining arm Sesa Goa on Thursday said it has saved nearly 8 million units of energy in FY'25 and the current fiscal till date through technology upgrades, smarter systems, and in-house innovations.

The savings could power over 6,000 average Indian households for a year, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable mining as part of India's clean energy initiative, according to a company statement.

The company's 65 MW waste heat recovery power plant, which converts heat from blast furnaces and coke oven flue gas into electricity, reduces grid dependence and bolsters circular economy practices, the statement added.

"Vedanta Sesa Goa is accelerating energy conservation and clean energy initiatives, delivering measurable gains in FY'25 and FY'26. With a seven-decade mining legacy in Goa and a strong presence in Karnataka, we are embedding sustainability into core operations," it added.

The company's solar adoption is ramping up, with a 100 KWP plant now operational at its value-added business (VAB) unit. The company has also shifted partially from diesel-wheel loaders to Electric Vehicle Wheel Loaders (EVWLs) across mining and VAB operations, cutting diesel use by about 50,000 litres per unit annually.

"Our measures -- including EV wheel loaders, solar power, AI, digitisation, and in-house innovation -- reflect Vedanta Sesa Goa's commitment to ESG excellence and Vedanta's net-zero goals by 2050. This pivot builds an efficient, future-ready, and environmentally responsible ecosystem," the company's CEO Navin Jaju said. PTI SID DRR