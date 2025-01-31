Vedanta shares climb over 2 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Stocks of Vedanta on Friday climbed over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 76 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Shares of the firm went up by 2.11 per cent to end at Rs 441.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.69 per cent to Rs 443.95.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 2 per cent to Rs 441.40 each.

Vedanta on Friday reported a 76.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,547 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to higher income.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,013 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated income grew by 9.5 per cent to Rs 39,795 crore, over Rs 36,320 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Vedanta's consolidated revenue for the third quarter stood at "Rs 38,526 crore, up four per cent Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) and 10 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) driven by favourable market prices and higher premiums”.

The total expenses of the company during the quarter grew to Rs 33,134 crore from Rs 32,215 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have delivered our highest-ever 3rd quarter EBITDA of Rs 11,284 crore. Our strategic focus on cost optimisation and production ramp-up across our key businesses has helped us to continue delivering this outperformance.

Notably, we witnessed a 58 per cent Y-o-Y jump in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) at our aluminium business and a 28 per cent increase in our Zinc India business. We expect this outperformance to continue in the coming quarters driven by our ongoing growth initiatives and business integration projects," Vedanta Ltd Executive Director Arun Misra said. PTI SUM SUM SHW