Vedanta swings to black, posts Q2 net profit of Rs 4,352 cr

New Delhi: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,352 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

However, the company had posted consolidated net loss of Rs 1,783 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated income declined to Rs 38,934 crore in the July-September quarter against Rs 39,585 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, power and glass substrate.