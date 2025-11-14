Vedanta to set up 25,000 Nand Ghars in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it plans to set up 25,000 Nand Ghars, its flagship social impact initiative, in Rajasthan over the next two years.

In a statement, the company said that it has a goal "to establish 25,000 Nand Ghars in Rajasthan over the next two years, touching two million lives and setting a new benchmark for public-private collaboration in community transformation".

The company surpassed the 10,000 centres milestone across 16 states, transforming the lives of over four lakh children and three lakh women every day, nationwide, Vedanta said in a statement.

Aligned with the Government of India's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the initiative represents a significant leap in transforming traditional Anganwadis into modern, technology-enabled hubs that deliver a measurable impact at the grassroots level.

"When we started the Nand Ghar journey, the dream was simple - to ensure every child gets the right nutrition and early education and every woman has the opportunity to stand on her own feet. As we cross the 10,000 Nand Ghars milestone across 16 states, that dream is being translated to reality," Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said. PTI SID SHW