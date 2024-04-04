Vedanta's aluminium output rises 4 pc in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its total aluminium production increased 4 per cent to 5,98,000 tonne in the fourth quarter of FY24, over the year-ago period.

The company's aluminium production was 5,74,000 tonne in the corresponding quarter of FY23, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The company's alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery unit in Odisha increased 18 per cent to 4,48,000 tonne on the back of better operational performance, the company said.

At Zinc India, the mined metal production in Q4 dropped to 2,99,000 tonne, over 3,01,000 tonne in the fourth quarter of FY23.

The refined zinc production in the fourth quarter increased 2 per cent to 2,20,000 tonne, while refined lead output dropped to 53,000 tonne in Q4 of FY24 over the year-ago period.

In the oil and gas vertical, Vedanta's average gross operated production dropped to 117.8 kboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the fourth quarter of FY24, over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's Rajasthan block recorded an average production of 97.8 kboepd, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y (Year on Year).

The company's iron ore business in Karnataka recorded saleable ore output of 1.7 million tonne in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a rise of 13 per cent over Q4 FY23 on account of improved operational efficiency and process improvements, according to the company.

The company's pig iron production stood at 1,98,000 tonne, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y on account of improved process efficiency. In the steel segment, Vedanta's total saleable production dropped 11 per cent to 3,43,000 tonne in Q4 FY24.

The company's FACOR business recorded ore production of 79,000 tonne in Q4 FY24, up 55 per cent Y-o-Y driven by improved operational efficiencies.

Ferro chrome production stood at 27,000 tonne, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y due to capacity enhancement and improved productivity.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, power, and glass substrate. PTI SID DR