Vee Technologies adds fourth facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) IT and tech firm Vee Technologies said on Thursday it has added a new development facility in Bengaluru, its fourth in the city, to cater to its growing services business.

From the new facility, the Bengaluru – New York co-headquartered firm's associates will service healthcare clients in the United States on a 24/7 basis, the company said in a statement.

The healthcare practice named Vee Healthtek counts six of the top 10 US healthcare groups among its customers numbering over 100, it said.

"The new facility will help us cater to the growing business from our healthcare customers in the USA taking the number of locations in Bengaluru to four and is part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan announced in November 2022 at Chettinad, Tamil Nadu," said Founder and CEO, Vee Technologies, Chocko Valliappa. PTI RS SS