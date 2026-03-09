Vee Vault Capital invites 1st cohort of high-potential founders for mentorship programme

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Vee Vault Capital, a global investment platform backed by the family office of Chocko Valliappa, in collaboration with IT services firm Vee Technologies and The Sona Group, has invited applications for the first cohort of 10 high-potential founders building ventures across healthcare, AI-enabled services, and new-age digital platforms.

The initiative will provide strategic mentorship, global market access, operational expertise and 'patient capital' to help entrepreneurs accelerate their journey to scalable global businesses, a release said on Monday.

"Selected founders will undergo a structured 100-day mentorship programme, gaining access to an ecosystem of experienced entrepreneurs, industry leaders, advisors and investors," the release said.

Startups completing the programme will be eligible for an initial seed investment of Rs 10 lakh from Vee Vault Capital.

Vee Vault Capital currently maintains capital pools in Singapore, Dubai and Bangalore, the release said, adding its current portfolio spans high-growth ventures across specialty manufacturing, fintech, deep-tech biotech, healthcare AI and digital logistics, including Atomgrid, Borderless, Epigeneres Biotech, Interactly.AI, Custiv and Warehouse Now.